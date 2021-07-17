Momen seeks Russian active cooperation in Rohingya repatriation

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has sought Russian active and fruitful cooperation to facilitate return and reintegration of the persecuted Rohingyas from Bangladesh to their homeland in Myanmar.

He made the remark while holding a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sideline of the international conference on “Central & South Asia: regional connectivity, challenges and opportunity” held in Tashkent on Friday, a foreign ministry press release said here.

During the meeting, the Russian foreign minister assured that Moscow would continue to encourage Myanmar to engage in dialogue with Bangladesh over Rohingya crisis.

Dr. Momen also gave an overview of the Bangladesh’s current situation regarding COVID vaccines and thanked Russia for standing beside Bangladesh in all difficult times, specially their direct support in Bangladesh’s War of Liberation.

Russian foreign minister expressed their commitment to complete the two nuclear projects in Bangladesh in 2023 and 2024.

Two ministers expressed happiness at the level of existing mutual cooperation between Bangladesh and Russia.

Bangladesh foreign minister thanked his Russian counterpart for the gracious message sent by president Putin during the celebration of the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.