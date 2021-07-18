20 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine reach Dhaka

Another 20 lakh doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine have reached Dhaka.

The consignment of 10 lakh vaccines reached at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:45pm on Saturday while the remaining 10 lakh at about 3am of Sunday.

Officials from the health ministry, led by an additional secretary from the directorate general of health services, received the vaccine at the airport.

Earlier on July 2, Bangladesh received 20 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine as part of commercial purchase from China.

Bangladesh signed a deal with China for 15 million doses of the vaccine at $10 per shot. But Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal recently stated that China was sending the shots at a lower price than previously agreed upon.