3m Moderna vaccine doses to reach Dhaka Monday evening

Bangladesh is set to receive 3 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine under the Covax facilities on Sunday.

A consignment of total 3.5 million vaccine doses, coming from the United States as gift, is scheduled to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at around 7:20pm, according to sources.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque will remain present at the Airport.

Earlier, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller announced that Bangladesh will receive 3 million doses of Moderna vaccine under the COVAX facility.

The donation will give a huge boost to Bangladesh’s inoculation efforts amid a worsening 2nd wave of infections.

These Moderna vaccines doses are part of US government’s recent allocation of 25 million vaccine doses for countries in Asia as President Joe Biden promised to share doses of US jabs with other countries around the world via COVAX or directly.

The mRNA vaccine, with product name Spikevax, was given conditional approval for use in Bangladesh on June 29.

The COVAX is a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines directed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the World Health Organization.

On July 2 and 3, Bangladesh received 2.5 million doses of Moderna COVID 19 vaccine from United States (US) as gift under the COVAX arrangement.