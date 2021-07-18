Alesha Mart doing business following rules, says chairman

Alesha Mart, an e-commerce platform, has been doing business following all the existing rules and regulations of the country, said Monzur Alam Sikder, chairman of Alesha Holdings Limited, the parent company of Alesha Mart.

“We have been delivering products to the doorsteps of customers in time from the very beginning.

The platform has so far delivered good of 3,50,000 orders. Of those, complains were made about only 10 orders.

Alesha Mart has been merely a victim of generalization. Our name has been dragged alongside other digital platforms which had been illegally operating using public funds,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference organized by Alesha Holdings at Gulshan’s Westin Hotel.

Monzur Alam Sikder said several banks and mobile financial service (MFS) bKash recently suspended transactions.

“We do not use public funds and have only subsidized bikes and a few other products, from internal resources. We feel that the demand for motorbikes is high among the people of the country. So, we have given a little more discount on this product,” he added.

According to the chairman, this is not unique to Bangladesh; all other countries use this strategy to minimize promotional costs.

“But some people are using the money of the buyers to fund the discount,” he said.

At the press conference, he highlighted that Alesha Mart had subsidized approximately Tk 210 crore in the last six months with non-public fund sources, incurring a turnover of Tk 1,100 crore.

The e-commerce platform also claimed that it had no pending payments to vendors and after serving 3,00,000 orders to date, it received only 10 complaints under the Consumer Rights Act, most of which have been settled.

Recently, several financial institutions including Brac Bank, Bank Asia, Dhaka Bank, City Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Prime Bank, and bKash suspended transactions with Alesha Mart, as well as other nine online platforms.

The other platforms are Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping, E-orange, Sirajganj Shop, Aladiner Prodip, Qcoom, Boom Boom, Adyan Mart, and Needs.