Ex-IGP Burhan Siddiqui passes away

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) AYBI Siddiqui (Burhan Siddiqui) has passed away.

Burhan Siddiqui, who was also a former secretary, breathed his last at his residence early hours of Sunday.

Media and Public Relations Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) confirmed the the news this morning.

He was the commander of the first civil peacekeeping contingent in Bangladesh.

According to police, Burhan Siddiqui served as IGP from September 1998 to June 2000. In addition, he also served as Secretary to the Ministry of Water Resources and the Ministry of Local Government.