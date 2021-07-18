Fakir Alamgir on life support: Urgent meeting on Sunday at PM’s request

Coronavirus infected singer Fakir Alamgir has been kept on life support as his physical condition has deteriorated, said his family on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the medical board of the United Hospital has convened an emergency meeting at 11:00am on Monday (July 19) at the request of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

It was stated by Fakir Alamgir’s son Mashuk Alamgir in a Facebook post at 10:30pm on Sunday (July 18).

In his post, Mashuk said Fakir Alamgir’s oxygen saturation fell down at 45 after Sunday evening. Later, the on-duty doctor sent him to ventilation.

Earlier, Fakir Alamgir’s wife Suraiya Alamgir said her husband took two doses of coronavirus vaccine. But, he developed symptoms several days ago. Later, he tested Covid-19 positive.

At the beginning, he had been taking treatment staying at home. But he was rushed to the hospital when his body temperature and breathing problems started rising.