Momen seeks favorable business environment in Kuwait for Bangladeshis

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has urged Kuwait to establish a forum of ‘South-South Finance Development’ for creating more favorable environment for Bangladesh businesspersons in the oil-rich country.

He made the request during a bilateral meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah on the sidelines of International Conference titled “Central and South Asia: Regional connectivity, Challenges and opportunities” in Tashkent on Friday, a foreign ministry press release said on Sunday, reports BSS.

During the meeting, Dr Momen also urged Kuwait to recruit more Bangladeshi skilled workers while assured Bangladesh’s willingness to continue its peacekeeping troops there.

The Bangladesh foreign minister also proposed to assist Dhaka under Kuwait Development fund.

Dr. Momen expressed his gratitude to Kuwait government for supporting resolution on Human Right Commission to repatriate Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Both the ministers expressed their happiness at the level of existing bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and Kuwait.

The Kuwait foreign minister proposed to overview relationships and to form a Joint Committee at Foreign Ministers level.

He also sought Bangladesh’s assistance and cooperation in strengthening health institutions, food security, education, IT and cyber security of both the brotherly countries.

The two leaders expressed their willingness to visit each other’s country when the corona pandemic situation improves.