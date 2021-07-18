Shakib guides Bangladesh to series win

Shakib Al Hasan smashed an unbeaten 96 to guide the Tigers to win the second ODI by three wickets against Zimbabwe and sweep the series on Sunday at the Harare Sports Club.

The third and final ODI of the match will take place on July 20 at the same venue.

Bangladesh bowled first in this game after losing the toss. The hosts posted a moderate total of 240 runs with the fifty by Wesley Madhevere. Bangladeshi bowlers have done a decent job to resist the hosts from posting a big total on the board.

Zimbabwe got their only fifty-plus partnership in the sixth wicket stand shared by Sikandar Raza and Madhevere. They added 63 off 70 deliveries.

Shoriful Islam, the left-arm seamer, broke the stand removing Madhevere for 56 off 63 balls. Shofirul ended up taking four wickets conceding 46 runs in 10 overs— his career-best so far.

In reply, Bangladesh made a steady start as Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das added 39 runs in the opening stand. Tamim, who has been suffering from a leg injury, fell to Luke Jongwe as the first wicket for 20 off 34 balls.

Within seven runs of Tamim’s dismissal, Liton, who hit a hundred in the first match, fell for 21. He was removed by Richard Ngarava.

Mohammad Mithun and Mosaddek Hossain failed once again to overcome their batting woes as they were dismissed for two and five respectively. Bangladesh lost five wickets in 130 runs.

Shakib, who came to bat at number three, stood solid at one end of the wicket. He and Mahmudullah Riyad added 55 in the fifth wicket stand to keep Bangladesh’s hope alive. Blessing Muzarabani broke this stand taking Mahmudullah for 26, and right after that, Mehidy Hasan Miraz ws out only at six. He tried to play a big shot off Madhevere and ended up giving a catch to Dion Myers.

Afif Hossain accompanied Shakib in a 28-rum stand but failed to finish the job. Mohammad Saifuddin came to bat at eight and finish the game, adding 69 on the board in the eighth wicket stand with Shakib.

Bangladesh ended up on 242 for seven in 49.1 overs and won the game by three wickets. While Shakib remained unbeaten on 96, Saifuddin also remained unbeaten on 28.

“Today was the day I had to put my hands up. I’m happy that I’ve done it,” Shakib said to the broadcaster after the match. “It wasn’t easy to bat today, and credit goes to Saifuddin for the way he played. He showed a lot of composure.”

Bangladesh captain Tamim also applauded Shakib and Saifuddin for their batting and finishing the job. He said to the broadcaster: “There were many soft dismissals today, but the way Shakib and Saifuddin played was nice to see. The wicket was playing quite nicely in the first innings compared to the previous match, and I am to chase 241.”

This series is a part of the World Cup Super League. The top seven teams of this event along with the shots, India, will qualify directly to the World Cup 2023.

After the three-match ODI series, both teams will lock horns in three-match T20 series. All of those matches will take place at the same venue. Before the limited-over series, Bangladesh took on the hosts in a one-off Test and won that match by 220 runs.