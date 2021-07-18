Shamsul Alam takes oath as state minister

Prof Dr Shamsul Alam, a member of Planning Commission’s General Economy Division (senior secretary), on Sunday sworn in as the state minister for planning.

President M Abdul Hamid administered the oath of office and secrecy of the cabinet member at Bangabhaban.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam conducted the ceremony which began with recitation from the holy Quran at 7:30 pm.

The appointment of this position came into effect soon after taking oath.

Earlier, the President of the Republic in line with the Section-56 (Article-2) of the Bangladesh Constitution gave the appointment the state minister.

At the outset of the ceremony, the head of the state entered the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban at 7:29 pm.

The new cabinet member took oath pledging to preserve, protect and defend the national constitution and state sovereignty.

After the swearing-in ceremony, he also signed the oath of office and oath of secrecy.

With this minor reshuffle of the 48-member council of ministers, it now becomes 49 with 25 ministers, 20 state ministers and three deputy ministers.

Guests present at the glittering Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban included Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haq, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Agriculture Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Muhammad Tajul Islam and Planning Minister MA Mannan.

Besides, secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban, ministries concerned, and senior civil and military officials were also present on the occasion. The ceremony over, the guests were entertained with snacks.