Popular singer Borno Chakraborty died from coronavirus infections at a hospital in the capital on Saturday night.

Borno breathed his last around 10:41pm at a private hospital while undergoing treatment.

The 35-year old singer was in life support for 7 days.

Renowned singer Fahmida Nabi confirmed his death.

Borno released his first solo album “Boka Pakhi” on April 9.

Borno was also involved in producing music videos, dramas, advertisements and documentaries since 2012