Vaccination campaign for garment workers begins in Gazipur

Vaccination of garment workers began on Sunday with a total of 10,000 workers getting the jabs against Covid infections on the first day of the campaign in Gazipur.

Workers from Tusuka Denim Ltd at Konabari in Gazipur were the first to be inoculated, followed by those at Sparrow Apparels Ltd, Rose Sweaters Ltd and Tusuka Trousers Ltd.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Md. Jahangir Alam, Bangladesh Country Manager for Marks & Spencer Shwapna Bhowmick, Gazipur Civil Surgeon Md. Khairuzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Gazipur SM Tariqul Islam and CARE Bangladesh’s Country Director Ramesh Singh were present at the programme.

Earlier, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) sent a letter to the government requesting to bring garment workers under vaccination on a priority basis, considering that they are on the frontline of the pandemic contributing to the economy.

Faruque Hassan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for bringing the garment workers under Covid-19 vaccination on a priority basis.