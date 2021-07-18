Xiaomi Bangladesh launches slim and light Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi, Global technology leader, on Sunday launched Mi 11 Lite in Bangladesh, the slimmest and the lightest smartphone of 2021.The new device packs all the perks of a flagship-level smartphone into an ultra-lightweight and stylish design, perfect for users seeking a high-end smartphone in a light form factor.

Mi 11 Lite will be available soon in three colors variants: Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral and Vinyl Black across authorized Mi Stores, Partner Stores and Retail Channels in Bangladesh. The retail price is Tk 29,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, Tk 31,999 for 8GB+128GB.

Commenting on the launch, Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country General Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said, “We are now bringing Mi 11 Lite with featherweight design and flagship level performance for the fashionable young audiences. Weighing just 157g, Mi 11 Lite comes with a slim profile, premium finish, a near bezel-free 90Hz display, and a dazzling triple camera setup.”

Designed for all style seekers, Mi 11 Lite is the slimmest and the lightest smartphone of 2021. Measuring just 6.8mm in thickness and weighing in at a mere 157g, Mi 11 Lite offers a comfortable and lightweight in-hand feel.

Mi 11 Lite sports a 6.55” 90Hz Gorilla Glass 5 protected 10-bit AMOLED DotDisplay. Within the slim and light form factor, Mi 11 Lite packs a very capable triple-camera setup that features a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens along with a 5MP tele-macro camera. It also comes with a 16MP front camera that has been optimized to provide clear and crisp selfies both during day and night.

Carrying forward the legacy of flagship performance of its predecessors, Mi 11 Lite runs with Qualcomm® Snapdragon 732G. Paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2, it hosts a bunch of performance boosters. The smartphone also comes with a powerful 4,250mAh battery and 33W fast charging support.