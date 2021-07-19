30 lakh Moderna vaccine jabs reach Bangladesh

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday night received 30 lakh doses of Moderna vaccine from the United States under COVAX facility as the government is trying to speed up the nationwide vaccination drive further.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, Charge d’ Affaires at US Embassy in Dhaka JoAnne Wagner, Health Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah and other high officials of the government were also present to receive the vaccine doses.

A special flight of Qatar Airways landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 9:06 pm carrying the vaccine doses.

Bangladesh already received the first consignment of 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine under the COVAX facility.

Bangladesh has so far received 5.5 million (55 lakhs) doses of Moderna vaccine from the United States.

To date, the United States has donated a total of 5.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Bangladesh through COVAX.