Bangladesh Govt reduces age limit to 30 for Covid vaccine

The government has lowered the age limit for vaccination to bring more people under the coronavirus vaccine. According to the decision, citizens over the age of 30 can get the corona vaccine.

Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam said, “In early July, we have reduced age limit to 35 years from 40 and today we have set minimum age 30 years to receive coronavirus vaccine.”

Earlier, the decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the committee on Covid immunization programme on Sunday.

An official who did not want to be named at the meeting said, “We have recommended lowering the age limit to 18 years, but the meeting decided to reduce the age limit from 35 to 30 for the time being and gradually reduce it to 18 years.”

Earlier, the government had announced a decision to reduce the age limit from 40 to 35 years.

So far, the government has received 1 crore 79 vaccines from various sources. These include 33 lakh doses of vaccines from India and 11 lakh from China.

The meeting decided to vaccinate Rohingya refugees aged 55 and above.