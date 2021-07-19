Covid staff shortage in UK could shut meat production lines

Staff absences could see shortages of meat products, the industry has warned.

Meat processors are seeing up to one in 10 of their workforce told to self-isolate by the NHS Covid app.

Some companies could be forced “to start shutting down production lines all together,” warned Nick Allen, chief executive of the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA).

As Covid cases exceed 250,000 a week, a growing number of businesses are reporting disruption due to absence, BBC reported.

The UK meat processing industry employs about 97,000 workers in the UK, but it was suffering from shortages before the pandemic began.

Many firms were operating with 10% fewer staff than they needed. The latest increase in absences has added to the problem.