The message of HE High Commissioner on Eid-ul-Adha

HE High Commissioner for Bangladesh to the UK and Ireland Ms

Saida Muna Tasneem has given the following message on Eid-ul-Adha:

“Assalamu Alaikum!

On the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Adha and Qurbani, I would like to

extend my heartfelt felicitations and Eid Mubarak to all my expatriate

brothers and sisters here in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the entire

Muslim Ummah, on behalf of Bangladesh High Commission, London.

On this auspicious occasion, Eid-ul-Adha, a time for self-sacrificing, I

would like to specially express our gratitude to all those expatriate

brothers and sisters who have worked at the frontline and sacrificed to

save lives. I would also like to pray for the departed souls of our near and

dear ones those we have lost during the corona pandemic.

On this holy and happy occasion. I would also like to remind all that this

year we are celebrating the Birth Centenary of Bangladesh’s Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and also the 50th

anniversary of Bangladesh’s Independence and Bangladesh-UK

Diplomatic relations.

On this auspicious occasion, as we celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, I would like to

pray to the Almighty Allah (SWT) that HE protects all of us and our families

from the coronavirus pandemic. I would also like to hope and sincerely

pray that all of you enjoy Eid-ul-Adha with great happiness and joy, and

that this Eid also keeps us safe.

Stay well, stay safe. Eid Mubarak!

Long Live Bangladesh!”