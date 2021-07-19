Two held with Indian medicine in Sylhet

Police have arrested two persons from Sylhet’s Shahparan police station area along with Indian medicines worth Tk 15 lakh.

They were arrested on Sunday from Chaumuhana Bazar area in Khadimpara.

The arrested are Faisal Ahmed, 25, son of late Yakub Ali, of Naljhuri village in Gowainghat upazila and Zakir Hossain Dalim, 28, son of Habibur Rahman, of Atgram village in Zakiganj upazila.

According to police, while on regular duty at the bypass point check-post on Sylhet-Tamabil road, they signaled a private car coming from Tamabil at about 9:30am to stop. But the driver defied them and so police gave chase. They stopped the car in Chaumuhana Bazar area.

While searching police recovered 10,000 pieces of Indian made Sterile Noradrenaline Concentrate IP, that is injected, worth Tk 15 lakh.

Noradrenaline is used to treat low blood pressure.

The driver and another person with him were both arrested.

Additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet metropolitan police BM Ashraf Ullah Taher said that the drugs were being smuggled from India through Kanaighat border area to Sylhet for sale.

A case was filed with Shahparan police station under the Special Powers Act, he said.