Bangladesh report 200 more Covid-19 death, 11,579 new cases in single-day

Amid the worsening Covid situation in Bangladesh and growing worry, the country lost 200 more lives in the last 24 hours until Tuesday morning.

The virus also infected 11,579 others during the period.

With the fresh figures, the total caseload from Covid stands at 11,28,889 while the death toll rose to 18,325, according to a handout issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country has been seeing over 200 on average over the last two weeks.

Bangladesh reported its highest daily Covid-19 fatality of 231 on Monday.

The new cases were reported after testing 39, 510 samples. The case positivity rate slightly declined to 29.31% from Monday’s 29.59 %, said the DGHS.

Meanwhile the country’s fatality rate remained static at 1.62%.

So far, 9,51,340 people have recovered from the disease taking the recovery rate to 84.27%.