Bangladesh’s friend British journalist Simon Dring is no more

Noted British journalist Simon Dring has passed away at the age of 75.

Dring, revered as a “true friend” of Bangladesh for his contribution to Bangladesh’s Liberation War, breathed his last at a Romania hospital on Friday.

It was Dring, who first presented the genocide of the Pakistan Army on March 25, 1971, in Dhaka to the world.

He is survived by his wife, twin daughters and so many well-wishers.

Born in 1945, Simon Dring was a television producer, and presenter. He worked for Reuters, The Daily Telegraph, BBC Television, Radio News, and Current Affairs, in his 30 years career, covering major stories and events including 22 wars and revolutions around the world.

In 2000, Ekushey TV was established in Bangladesh under his leadership.