Biman urges passengers leaving early to catch flights

Biman Bangladesh Airlines urged its passengers to leave for Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) early compare to normal time considering huge traffic congestion, created on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

“All international and domestic passengers have been requested to leave their respective places much early for reaching the airport on due time,” a Biman’s press release said here today.

A long tailback was created on Dhaka-Mymensingh and Dhaka-Tangail- Bangabandhu bridge highway from early Tuesday.