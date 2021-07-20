UK records 96 Covid deaths and 46,558 cases in 24 hrs

UK has reported another 46,558 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,519,602, according to official figures released Tuesday.

The country also recorded another 96 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest number since March 24. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now standing at 128,823. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as England lifted most of the legal restrictions on social contact on Monday. But the British government said it will continue to work closely with local authorities and provide national support to local areas in curbing the spread of the virus.

Local areas including Blackpool, Cheshire East and Oxford City have been receiving extra support as additional measures have been needed to slow the growth rate of COVID-19, according to the government.

Meanwhile, the government has reinforced the need for people to self-isolate if they are identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for coronavirus and been pinged by the NHS (National Health Service) COVID-19 app, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

A rising number of people having to isolate due to being pinged has led to the creation of a system where employers can apply for an exemption if their workers are flagged as needing to quarantine, according to Sky News.

The exemption could include certain workers in the food industry, utilities, border staff and the NHS, said the report.

About 88 percent of adults in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 68 percent have received two doses, according to the latest figures.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.