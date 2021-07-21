Kickstart Scheme nears 200 work placements for those aged 16-24 hard-hit by the impact of Covid-19

The scheme, which is part of a £2 billion investment by the government, has successfully provided job opportunities across Tower Hamlets giving young people six months paid work experience to improve their chances of finding a permanent job.

Each placement has been funded by the government who pay the minimum wage based on a 25 hour per week placement and provides the opportunity for young people to gain valuable experience and training while the employer gets an additional resource.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “Sadly, it has been our young people that have been hardest hit by the rise of unemployment during Covid-19 and with one of the youngest populations in the country, this has been a particular concern for us.

It’s great to see so many of our 16-24 year olds getting their careers back on track whilst developing new experiences and skills in fields of interest. It’s important that we continue to support our young people and that we create opportunities for them as best as possible to nurture the fantastic talent we have across the borough.”

A total of 550 placements funded by the Department for Work and Pensions have been secured by Tower Hamlets Council, one of the highest numbers secured by any local authority in the country meaning many more unemployed young people will be entering the workplace over the coming months.

Cllr Motin Uz-Zaman, Cabinet Member for Work and Economic Growth, said: “We are determined to do all we can to create opportunities for our young people to help them get into the workplace and flourish. Kickstart has a vital role to play in that ambition and it is great to see a high number of young people already recruited for jobs within Tower Hamlets.

This is valuable hands-on work experience and will help improve young people’s employability skills, so they have the right tools and knowledge to go into permanent full-time roles and apprenticeships.”

Tower Hamlets Council continue to work closely with a number of employers within a range of sectors across the borough including construction, creative arts, digital media, hospitality and fitness.

To mark the nearing of the 200 placement milestone, today (Monday 19 July) Mayor Biggs visited Carrington Blake, one of the employers of the scheme who currently employ 16 Kickstart recruits with 14 of these being local residents.

Oluwaseyi Prince, a Kickstart recruit and Social Media Consultant for Carrington Blake said: “I have increased my skill in leadership during my time in Carrington Blake. I have realised that my true ambition lies in teaching through this company and I am very grateful for that. I am looking forward to see how I can grow as a person professional.”

There remain many more opportunities available for all skill and experience levels on the scheme with most employers seeking individuals who are committed, willing to learn and enthusiastic about the role.

Young people who are interested in applying for a placement should contact their Work Coach at their local jobcentre who will match them with vacancies that are suitable for them.