New council homes development hits key milestone

A key milestone in the development of 53 new council homes in Bethnal Green was celebrated earlier today at a ‘topping out’ ceremony.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets attended the ceremony at Barnsley Street in Bethnal Green to mark the completion of the highest structural point of the development of 53 new council homes.

The development, which is being delivered as part of the Mayor’s commitment to deliver 2,000 new council homes across Tower Hamlets, also includes a new purpose-built community facility, which was completed last year, landscaping improvements and a new play area for the local community – forming part of the wider Ashington estate.

The 53 new council homes will provide one, two and three bedroom flats across three separate blocks.

The 100% affordable social rent homes also include wheelchair accessible housing to support families to stay in the borough where rent can be challenging and unaffordable.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “The topping out of Barnsley Street development marks a key milestone in this scheme and shows progress in our commitment to delivering 2,000 council homes across the borough.

These homes will provide much needed accommodation for families in the local area and I look forward to the completion of the build.”

Cllr Danny Hassell, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “Once complete, this development will help create a vibrant neighbourhood for our residents to enjoy along with much more needed community facilities and green space for the local community.”

The new community centre, which is managed by the Collingwood Tenant and Residents Association, was the first stage of the development to be completed and provides meeting space, kitchen facilities and multi-purpose rooms for existing and new tenants and residents to use.

Mulalley were appointed in March 2020 as the principal contractor to deliver the development with works commencing in November 2020.

John Moore, Mulalley Managing Director – New Build Division said: “We are delighted to assist on this exciting project which will breathe new life into Bethnal Green and create high quality and much needed new homes to support the local community.”

The development is expected to complete in summer 2023.