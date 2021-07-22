Call for evidence launched on new technologies in law enforcement 

The House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee today invites written contributions to its inquiry into new technologies in law enforcement.

The committee seeks to explore the use of advanced algorithmic tools in activities to discover, deter, rehabilitate, or punish people who breach the law in England and Wales. The committee will be focusing on the existing legal framework around the development and use of these tools, ethical issues raised by their use in law enforcement contexts, as well as the lived experiences of end-users.

Topics the committee is seeking evidence on include:

What should new technologies used for law enforcement aim to achieve and in what instances is it acceptable for them to be used?

Do advanced algorithms used in law enforcement contexts produce reliable outputs, and consistently so? How far do those who interact with these technologies (such as police officers, members of the judiciary, lawyers, and members of the public) understand how they work and how they should be used?

What mechanisms should be introduced to monitor the deployment of new technologies? Who should be accountable for the use of new technologies, and what accountability arrangements should be in place?

How can transparency be ensured when it comes to the use of these technologies, including regarding how they are being purchased, how their results are being interpreted, and in what ways they are being used?

The committee invites interested individuals to submit written evidence by 5 September 2021. The full call for evidence is available on the committee’s website.

Baroness Hamwee, Chair of the Justice and Home Affairs Committee said:

“The Justice and Home Affairs Committee has been appointed to consider justice and home affairs, including the domestic criminal justice system, and international cooperation in respect of criminal justice, civil justice, migration, and asylum. Our first major inquiry is on new technologies and the application of the law.

“The use of advanced algorithms in law enforcement poses both opportunities and significant challenges, not least for trust in how it is used and in the rule of law. Our committee will be looking at the role of new technologies in the application of law enforcement and how these should be procured, used and monitored. Around 90% of crimes now have a digital element, so the committee will examine how the use of new technologies can impact policing in particular; but attention will also be paid to their use in other areas of the justice system such as rehabilitation and deterrence.

“In this fast-developing and ever-changing digital era, our criminal and justice systems must have modern and effective systems in place and concerns around emerging technologies must be adequately addressed. We encourage anyone with experience or expertise in this subject to share their views with the committee. These will be valuable to us.”