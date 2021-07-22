Mansoor Ahmad Honoured with Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Greater London recognition for contribution to the British Community

Commonwealth Journalists Association Britain (UK) Member British Bangladeshi Mansoor Ahmad has been honoured with Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London recognition for exceptional contribution to the British Community.

In his statement Sir Kenneth Olisa OBE, Her Majesty The Queen’s personal representative in Greater London, charged with upholding the dignity of the Crown, has recognised and thanked Mansoor Ahmad for his exceptional contribution to life in the Great City of London. HM Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London recalled Mansoor’s extraordinary support for the British Community during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also acknowledged Mansoor’s continued commitment for many years service in areas from education to welfare. Sir Olisa personally thanked and encouraged Mansoor to continue making a positive difference to Londoners.

Mansoor is the recipient of the United Kingdom’s two national awards – British Citizen Awards (BCA) 2021 & House of Lords British Community Honours Awards (BCHA) 2019. He is the first British Bangladeshi who received the All England Lawn Tennis Club recognition in 2021 for his Covid-19 pandemic efforts. Mansoor Ahmad along with his wife attended the Wimbledon Championship in the Royal Box on the 29th of June 2021 having been invited by Mr Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Mansoor was awarded the Mayor of London Borough of Merton’s Covid-19 Award in December 2020 for his outstanding local contributions, and for the noteworthy differences which he made in people’s lives during the challenging period of the Covid-19 pandemic. He was also awarded the Certificate of Recognition from the British Citizen Awards in January 2019 for outstanding contributions to society, and for being an encouraging example to other British citizens.

Mansoor responded upon receiving the Honour from Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Greater London recognition : ‘It is a great honour for me to receive the message from Her Majesty The Queen’s personal representative in Greater London and I feel tremendously humbled and thrilled. I am really grateful for this amazing acknowledgement. I will remember this moment with great reverence.’

Mansoor has been associated with several schools in his community, where he has been contributing towards the education of students and school development planning, as well as providing backing to strategic discussions at governing board meetings. He enthusiastically served as Parent Governor, Chairman, & as a member of many other committees. Mansoor has been Merton Schools Governor and respresentative (Secondary & Special) for the Overview and Scrutiny Commission and Children & Young People Overview & Scrutiny Panel under Merton Council. He has currently been serving as a Governor of Ricards Lodge Secondary School and St. John Fisher School, and is enthusiastically been involved with various school committees.

Mansoor has authored numerous articles published in prestigious national and international journals, magazines, and newspapers.

Mansoor Ahmad migrated to the United Kingdom from Bangladesh in February 2007 under the British Government’s Highly Skilled Migration Programme. He is a qualified accountant currently serving as Manager of Accounts & Finance with Al Shirkatul Islamiyyah, one of the largest charities in the UK. He is a life dedicated member of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK.

Mansoor has attended a good number of Seminars, Workshops and Conferences where he has spoken as presenter and key note speaker on various occasions.