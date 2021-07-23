Age limit for corona vaccine to be 18: DGHS DG

Any Bangladeshi citizen who is at least 18 years old or above would be able to receive coronavirus or Covid-19 vaccine as the government has decided in this regard.

The premier has instructed to this end and the decision would be implemented soon.

Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, director general of Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS), made the remarks while replying to a question of a journalist after visiting corona patients at Mugda Medical College Hospital in the capital today (Friday).