Bangladesh reports 166 die and 6,364 new virus cases in 24 hrs

Bangladesh has registered 166 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the toll to 18,851.

The caseload surged to 1,146,564 after 6,364 people tested positive for the disease until 8 am Friday, reports bdnews24.com citing latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 60 fatalities and 3,698 infections. Chattogram tallied 33 deaths and 1,189 cases, Khulna 33 deaths and 361 cases, and Rangpur 12 deaths and 202 cases.

Nationwide, another 9,006 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 978,616.

As many as 20,493 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 31.05 per cent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 85.35 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.64 per cent.

Globally, over 192.69 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.13 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.