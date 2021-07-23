Folk singer Fakir Alamgir passes away

Popular mass song singer Fakir Alam, who had been undergoing treatment after being infected with Covid-19, died at United Hospital in Dhaka on Friday night.

His son Mashuk Alamgir Rajib said Fakir Alamgir suffered a heart attack at about 10:00pm on Friday while in ventilation at Covid Unit of the United Hospital in Dhaka. Doctors pronounced him dead at 10:56pm.

Fakir Alamgir was 71. He left behind his wife and three sons to mourn his death.

Fakir Alamgir tested Covid-19 positive on July 14 last. Since then he had been taking treatment staying at home at the advise of doctor. But his fever and breathing complications went up on the following evening. Then he was rushed to the hospital.

Fakir Alamgir was a folk and pop singer. After the Liberation War in 1971, he emerged as a Gono Sangeet (inspiration songs for the masses) singer. He was awarded Ekushey Padak in 1999. He started his music career in 1966. He played his role as a singer in 1969 uprising in East Pakistan.

He worked with Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the Liberation War.