Lockdown begins after Eid-ul-Azha holiday

Fourteen-day strict lockdown began from 6:00am today (Friday) after the end of Eid-ul-Azha holiday.

The government earlier declared the lockdown in order to check the coronavirus infections in the country.

According to State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, this lockdown will be stricter than the one imposed last time. Police, the para-military Bangladesh Border Guard and the Army will keep a strict vigil on the roads.

Offices, courts, garment factories and all other export-oriented industries, everything to be precise, will remain closed. Strict restrictions will remain as before, he said.A