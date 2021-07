Zimbabwe won by 23 runs over Bangladesh in the Harare Sports Club on Friday in the first of three-match T20I series.

The hosts won the toss, chose to bat and scored 166 losing six wickets in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh lost all wickets for 143 in 19.5 overs.

Brief Scores

Zimbabwe: 166/6 in 20 overs (Madhevere 73,Ryan Burl 34*, Shoriful Islam 3/33, Shakib Al Hasan 1/33)

Bangladesh: 143/10 in 19.5 overs (Shamim Hossain 29, Afif Hossain 24, Luke Jongwe 3/31, Wellington Masakadza 3/20)