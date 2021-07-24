Bangladeshi doctors in US, Canada send 250 ventilators as gifts

A group of Bangladeshi expatriate physicians living in the United States and Canada have sent 250 mobile ventilator machines as gift to provide oxygen support to coronavirus (COVID-19) infected patients in Bangladesh.

The physicians have sent the gift responding to the call of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

They are the US expatriates Dr Zia Ahmed Sajed, Dr Masudul Hasan, Dr Chowdhury Hasan, Dr Hafiz Hasan, Dr Mahmuduzzaman Bappi, Canada expatriate Dr Arifur Rahman.

The mobile ventilator machines arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday (July 24) night.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s personal physician Professor Dr ABM Abdullah said 250 mobile ventilator machines would arrive in Dhaka at night.

Professor Dr ABM Abdullah received the ventilator machines being present at the airport after the aircraft carrying those arrived at about 8:30pm.