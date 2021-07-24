Foreign Minister Momen thanks Japan for providing AstraZeneca vaccines

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen thanked Japan for providing 3 million AstraZeneca vaccines to Bangladesh through the WHO-COVAX mechanism.

In a message sent to Foreign Minister of Japan MOTEGI Toshimitsu, Momen acknowledged with deep appreciation the continued assistance of Japan in facing the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic in Bangladesh, including the direct budgetary support, said the Foreign Ministry on Saturday ( July 24).

“We urge all for a global and united response for containing this pandemic, ensuring availability of vaccines on a global scale and mobility of resources to stimulate the global economy.” Dr. Momen added.

Foreign Minister lauded Prime Minister Suga’s leadership in hosting the Vaccine Summit on 02 June and committing vaccines and funds to combat the pandemic.

“As we prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relation between our two friendly countries in 2022. Both the countries are now working to upgrade Bangladesh-Japan relationship from a ‘Comprehensive Partnership’ to the ‘Strategic Partnership’ level,” Dr Momen said.

He reaffirmed that Bangladesh considers Japan as a true and trusted friend and also a reliable development partner.

Momen expressed his hope that the ongoing COVID cooperation will further strengthen and deepen bilateral relation between Bangladesh and Japan.

Foreign Minster wished the Tokyo Olympic Games a grand success.