Helena Jahangir relieved from AL sub-committee

Joyjatra Foundation chairperson and director of FBCCI Helena Jahangir has been relieved from the membership of Awami League women affairs sub-committee.

Her name has recently been come under intensive discussion as the president of an organisation, dubbed “Bangladesh Awami Chakurijibi League” which she uploaded on her Facebook page. Because of it, she has been relieved from the sub-committee.

Awami League Women Affairs Secretary Meher Afroze Chumki confirmed the media about it.

Meanwhile, individuals involved in ‘Chakurijibi League’ said they have been trying to get approval as the associate organisation of Awami League over the last several years.

Regarding the relieving of Helena Jahangir, Meher Afroze Chumki said since she has violated rules and regulations of the sub-committee, “we have cancelled her membership.” “We’ll send a press release to the mass media in this regard soon.”

Contacted, Helena Jahangir said, “I have not been informed about relieving me from the sub-committee. I have also not received any letter.”

It may be mentioned that Helena Jahangir also introduce herself as the president of “ITP TV Owners Association of Bangladesh.”