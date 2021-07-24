Tokyo Olympics: Ruman-Diya eliminated from recurve mixed event

Ace archer Ruman Sana and promising archer Diya Siddique were eliminated from the pre-quarter final stage of recurve mixed team event after losing to strong Korea by 6-0 sets in the Tokyo Olympics Games Archery held today.

Korea were the toughest opponents. They were irresistible in the ranking round. So, it was imagined before that Bangladesh would not be able to go far in the mixed team event of the Tokyo Olympic Games Archery.

However, all kept eyes on Ruman Sana and Diya Siddique to see their performance on recurve mixed events because they played the final of this event of the World Cup Stage-2 in Lausanne held May last. So it was not unreasonable to expect something good from the duo.

After losing the first set by 38-30, Bangladesh offered some resistance in the second and third sets 35-33 and 39-38, but eventually lost by 6-0 sets.

Earlier, on the first day of the archery event, Ruman and Diya made it to the 16-team recurve mixed team event as the last team with a collective score of 1297.

The two archers will, however, have remained to play recurve individual rounds. Ruman will play against English archer Tom Hall in the elimination round of recurve men’s team event scheduled to be held on Tuesday (July 27) while Diya will face Dziominskaya Karyna of Belarus in the elimination round of recurve women’s single event.