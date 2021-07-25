Bangladesh sees 228 Covid deaths, 11,291 fresh cases in a single day

Some 228 new deaths from Covid-19 have been reported in the country in a single day ending at 8am on Sunday, rising the total toll to 19,274.

However, the number of cases reached to 1,164,635 following detection of 11,291 new cases during the period.

Some 10,584 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 998,923.

As many as 37,587 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 30.04 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 85.77 percent and the mortality rate at 1.65 percent.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has said Dhaka is ahead in coronavirus infection rate and infection-related death.

DGHS spokesman Professor Dr Nazmul Islam in a virtual bulletin organised over COVID-19 situation in the country on Sunday, said .

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions. The number of patients detected in Dhaka has already crossed 4 lakh, followed by Chattogram, Cumilla, Sylhet, Bogura, Narayanganj, Khulna, Faridpur and Rajshahi.