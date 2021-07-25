BD priorities to be highlighted at ‘COP26 July Ministerial’

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md. Shahab Uddin is leading the Bangladesh delegation at the two-day “COP26 July Ministerial” that began on Sunday in the United Kingdom (UK).

Shahab Uddin is expected to highlight Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s priorities at the COP26 as a state party to the UNFCCC and also as the President of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).

The UK-hosted July Ministerial is aimed to give an opportunity for the Environment Ministers of the state parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to come together in person to discuss their expectations for a successful COP26 scheduled in Glasgow this year from 1-12 November.

Shahab Uddin reached London on Saturday afternoon on an official visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem received the Minister at the London Heathrow International airport.

Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Director General, Department of Environment are accompanying the Minister during his visit to attend the COP26 July Ministerial organized by the United Kingdom.