Corona field hospital at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) is going to be opened from July 31 for COVID patients.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque told this to media on Sunday after visiting the field hospital at Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib convention centre of the BSMMU.

He said, “The number of coronavirus cases are rising again across the country. In this situation, beds crisis may be created at the hospitals.”