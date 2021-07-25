Dhaka tops in terms of COVID-19 infection and death: DGHS

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has said Dhaka is ahead in coronavirus infection rate and infection-related death.

DGHS spokesman Professor Dr Nazmul Islam disclosed it while presenting the virtual bulletin organised by the DGHS over COVID-19 situation in the country on Sunday.

He said Dhaka occupies the top position in terms of district-wise detection. The number of patients detected in Dhaka has already crossed 4 lakh, followed by Chattogram, Cumilla, Sylhet, Bogura, Narayanganj, Khulna, Faridpur and Rajshahi.

Apart from district-wise analysis, Dhaka occupies top position in terms of division-wise death rates, followed by Khulna Division.

He said less number of samples were collected over the last seven days and less number of tests were conducted accordingly. As a result, the number of patients has fallen, but the infection rate has not declined.

Professor Dr Islam said the rate of infection has not declined below 30 per cent. Rather, 32.55 per cent of patients were detected on Saturday.

He said during the 29th Epidemic Week, 2,02,113 samples were tested till Saturday, which was 28.94 per cent less compared to the previous week.

“It may have happened because of Eid holidays,” he said.