Over 1cr people get registered for Covid vaccine

The number of people getting registered for Covid-19 vaccination is on the rise in the country.

A total of 1,8,49,097 people have got registered for Covid-19 vaccine till Saturday, according to an official corona vaccine information signed by Prof Dr Mizanur Rahman, Director of the DGHS (MIS and Line Director).

It said so far, 50,217 people received first dose of Pfizer vaccine while 138 got the second shot on Saturday.

On the other hand, some 3,06,123 people received the first dose of Moderna vaccine till Saturday.

The first shot of Sinopharm vaccine has so far been given to 1,72,624 people while the second jab to 4,547 people, according to a Bangla news portal.