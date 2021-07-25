Sajid Javid’s suggestion people shouldn’t ‘cower’ from Covid ‘deeply insensitive’ to bereaved

Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s suggestion people should not “cower” from Covid-19 has been branded as “deeply insensitive” by those who have lost loved ones to the virus.

Mr Javid, who tested positive for the coronavirus last weekend, said on Saturday he had made a “full recovery” and that his “symptoms were very mild, thanks to amazing vaccines”.

He continued to urge people to get their jabs, and tweeted: “Please, if you haven’t yet, get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus.”

Co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Jo Goodman said Mr Javid’s comments “are deeply insensitive on a number of levels”.

She said: “Not only are they hurtful to bereaved families, implying our loved ones were too cowardly to fight the virus, but they insult all those still doing their best to protect others from the devastation this horrific virus can bring.

“Words matter and the flippancy and carelessness of this comment has caused deep hurt and further muddied the waters of the Government’s dangerously mixed messaging.”

Opposition MPs have also criticised Mr Javid’s choice of words.

Shadow justice secretary David Lammy, whose comments were echoed by Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner, said: “129,000 Brits have died from Covid under your Government’s watch.

“Don’t denigrate people for trying to keep themselves and their families safe.”

Lib Dem health spokeswoman Munira Wilson said Mr Javid’s tweet was “outrageous” while thousands remain in hospital with Covid-19.

She said in a statement: “His careless words have insulted every man, woman and child who has followed the rules and stayed at home to protect others.

“He owes them all, especially the millions who are shielding, an apology.”

Public health expert Devi Sridhar said Mr Javid’s words would be “painful to read for those who were severely ill” and those who lost loved ones to coronavirus.

The professor at the University of Edinburgh wrote: “It wasn’t because they were weak, just unnecessarily exposed to a virus.

“And wanting to avoid getting Covid isn’t ‘cowering’ – it’s being sensible & looking out for others.”

Mr Javid tested positive for coronavirus on July 17. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who were close contacts had to go into isolation. They are due to finish their isolation on Monday.

The pair initially tried to avoid isolation by saying they were taking part in a testing pilot, but backed down after widespread public criticism.