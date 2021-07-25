Sylhet Regional Election Officer Israil Hossain dies of Covid-19

Sylhet Office : Two staff of the Election Commission, including Sylhet Regional Election Officer (REO) Md Israil Hossain, died of Covid-19 on Sunday.

The Sylhet REO breathed his last in the afternoon at a city hospital, Director (Public Relations) of the Election Commission Secretariat SM Asaduzzaman informed journalist.

Israil Hossain was infected with Coronavirus. He was taken to the ICU of the hospital after deterioration of his condition.

Meanwhile, an EC employee Mohammad Enamul Haque, who acted as an office assistant cum computer typist at Brahmanpara Upazila Election Office in Cumilla, died of Covid at the age of 44 in the morning. He left his wife and a son behind to mourn his death.

On July 7 last, Rajnagar Upazila Election Officer in Moulvibazar Alif Laila, 46, died of the coronavirus.

With them, seven staff of the EC died of the Coronavirus.

So far, a total of 160 officials and employees of the EC got infected with coronavirus and of them 71 ones have already recovered.