8,000 doctors, nurses to be recruited without interview

The government has decided to recruit 8,000 doctors and nurses without any interview amid the ongoing situation of Coronavirus pandemic.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque told reporters after the cabinet meeting held at Secretariat on Monday.

He said, “We are recruiting 4,000 new doctors and 4,000 nurses. They will be appointed within a short time.”

The minister also said that the doctors and nurses have been getting tired for the last one and a half years. The recruitment process is being relaxed because of this reason, he added.

He further said, “We have also omitted their interviews. I have requested that the interview not be taken. No need for police verification and let them be given a chance to join the work soon.”

The minister fears dire consequences if the lockdown is not implemented.

“If we can’t deal with the lockdown, if the people are not aware, then there are terrible consequences. There will be no place in the hospital. The effect will be felt in the economy.”