Bangladesh record 247 Covid-19 deaths, 15,192 new cases in 24 hours

Two hundred and forty-seven people died from Covid-19 in 24 hours till 8am today, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This is the highest number of Covid-19 deaths reported in a day since the pandemic began in the country in March last year.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country now stands at 19,521 and the death rate stands at 1.65 percent.

At least 15,192 new infections were reported during the period, taking the overall number of infections to 11,79,827, added the release. The daily new case-load is also the highest recorded in a day so far.

The current positivity rate is 29.82 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 15.72 percent.

A total of 50,952 samples were tested across the country during the period.

At least 11,052 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 10,09,975 and the recovery rate at 85.60 percent.

Among the 247 deceased, 141 were men and 106 were women.

Of them, two were within 11-20 years old, three between 21-30, 16 between 31-40, 30 between 41-50, 59 between 51-60, 73 between 61-70, 45 within 71-80, 17 were between 81-90, two between 91-100 years old, added the release.