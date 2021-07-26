Govt decides to establish 3 more new upazilas

The government today approved three new upazilas named “Eidgaon” in Cox’s Bazar, “Modhyanagar” in Sunamganj and “Dashar” in Madaripur, raising the total number of the upazilas to 495 in the country.

The approval came from the meeting of the National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reform (NICAR), held virtually.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting, joining from her official residence Ganabhaban, while her cabinet colleagues from the Secretariat.

“The structures of the three new upazilas would be like that of the latest Upazila (492nd Upazila),” said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters after the meetings of the Cabinet and NICAR.

Besides, Dakkhin Sunamganj upazila was renamed as “Shantiganj” Upazila, he said.

In the NICAR meeting, the Sylhet City Corporation area was extended and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) and some big establishments came under the city area, he said.

Apart from this, changes were brought to the boundaries of two municipalities – “Dohar’’ in Dhaka and “Shibchar’’ in Madaripur, said the Cabinet Secretary.

Over the formation of three new upazilas, he said the Eidgaon is a very remote place, which is some 40-km away from Cox’s Bazar Sadar.

Modhyanagar ppazila was created by splitting Dharmapasha upazila as it is segregated place due to Haor, which is some 25-km away from Dharmapasha, he said adding that Dashar is also a very remote place in Kalkini upazila of Madaripur.