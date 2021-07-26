Have your say on new Brick Lane artwork to mark Bangladesh@50

Members of the public, including residents, businesses and visitors are being called on to have their say on a new piece of public artwork to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladeshi Independence.

Artists Mohammed Ali, Abu Jafar and Karimah Hassan have all been invited to submit a concept design for the artwork – with feedback from the public consultation and a review by a jury panel deciding which design will be taken forward for 14 Brick Lane, next to Hopetown Street.

The artists have been asked to draw inspiration from the area’s rich history, the diverse communities in Tower Hamlets and the range of commerce and trade that form part of the borough’s heritage.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said:

“I’m delighted that we’re able to mark the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh through a wide variety of cultural events through our Bangladesh@50 programme.

“As we continue our series of activities to mark the 50th anniversary, I encourage everyone to take part in the consultation to help decide which artist will work on this unique piece of work.”

Cllr Motin Uz-Zaman, Cabinet Member for Work and Economic Growth, said:

“We are proud of the role that different communities play making Tower Hamlets the vibrant and exciting place that it is.

“The artwork has the potential to strengthen the distinctive character and identity of the borough.”

Cllr Sabina Akhtar, Cabinet Member, for Culture, Arts and Brexit, said:

“The installation and unveiling of the artwork will be one of the highlights of 265 days of events and activities celebrating the best of Bangladeshi art, culture and history.

“This consultation is another opportunity for people of all backgrounds to be part of this year’s jubilee independence celebrations.”

The public are invited to have their say on each of the three proposals by noon on Monday 9 August by voting via a survey at: https://talk.towerhamlets.gov.uk/bricklane