London hospital cancels operations after flooding

All planned outpatient appointments and surgery have been cancelled at a hospital in east London after heavy rain caused flooding in parts of the British capital, local media reported Monday.

Officials said ambulances were being diverted away from Whipps Cross hospital while a cleanup operation was carried out, according to The Guardian newspaper.

Heavy rainfall flooded parts of London on Sunday, leaving some houses, gardens and underground stations under water.

Areas in east London were affected by the downpours, with videos showing cars driving through deep water and people walking nearly knee-deep at times. Many of the capital city’s roads closed due to the flooding.

London Fire Brigade said it had taken more than 1,000 flooding-related calls across London Sunday, and it had rescued people trapped in cars and also helped with flooded basements and collapsed ceilings.

The Environment Agency, a non-departmental public body sponsored by the British Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, on Sunday issued five flood warnings across the southern parts of England and 19 flood alerts, which included parts of Wales. A yellow thunderstorm warning was in place until midnight on Sunday covering an area of the south from Norwich to Plymouth.

The Met Office, Britain’s national weather service, has issued further warnings over rain and thunderstorms in England and Scotland over the next four days.