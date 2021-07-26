PM orders vaccination at ward-union level

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed to strengthen the vaccination drive as well to start at the ward and union levels.

At the same time, the Premier asked to bring the elderly population under the vaccination programme as the rate of infection and death is higher among them, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque while leaving the Secretariat after joining a cabinet meeting on Monday.

Family members of Covid-19 front liners aged over 18 will also be brought under the vaccination he said adding that the PM laid emphasis on following the the ongoing strict restrictions.

He reiterated that arrangements have been made to bring a total of 21 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

Earlier on Saturday, the minister had said that the elderly people in rural areas will be given priority to vaccination without online registration.

They will be vaccinated by using their national identity card and their names can be registered online later if necessary.