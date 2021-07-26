Rahul Gandhi rides tractor to Parliament in protest against farm laws

Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi was seen driving a tractor to the Parliament on Monday. The vehicle was mounted with a banner demanding that the three “anti-farmer black laws” be repealed.

Gandhi, however, could not take the tractor inside the premises as only vehicles with valid passes are allowed entry.

Speaking to reporters while seated on the tractor, Gandhi said, “We have brought the farmers’ message to the Parliament. The government is not allowing any discussions about their demands in Parliament… All the farmers of India are being suppressed, that is why I have come here on a tractor… These are black laws and they need to be taken back,” he said.

Saying that the new farm laws are for the “benefit of just two or three businessmen”, Gandhi said, “The whole of India knows for whom all this is being done. These laws are not for farmers’ benefit and need to be taken back.”

Following the protest, Delhi Police detained Congress leader and party’s national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, and Youth Congress national president, BV Srinivas. While on his way to the police station, Surjewala said the Modi government suppresses everyone who tries to raise their voice against them. He added that this is a fight for the “coming generations” and Congress will not let stop protesting these “black laws” even if the government “arrests or hangs them.”

The current monsoon session of Parliament is witnessing an uproar over the government’s management of Covid-19 pandemic, three farm laws and Pegasus spyware snooping allegations.