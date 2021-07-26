SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

This year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificates (HSC)-2021 and its equivalent examinations will be held on three elective subjects of each group and with a shortened syllabus.

Dhaka Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education on Monday issued a notice signed by its Exam Controller SM Amirul Islam in this regard saying that the decision was taken considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

It said mandatory subjects will not be assessed this year as they were evaluated in the past JSC, JDC and equivalent examinations while no exam will be taken on the fourth or optional elective subject.

Results of mandatory and optional subjects will be given based on subject mapping like last year which will be done based on the previous JSC, JDC, SSC, and equivalent examination results.

However, there is no opportunity to change or amend the 4th subject in the student registration card.