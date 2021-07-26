UK Awami League organised a civic reception in honour of Sajjad Miah MBE





By Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

Prominent social worker Sajjad Miah MBE was greeted by the community in London. Speakers on the occasion lauded Sajjad Mia MBE for his contribution in community work. They said that his contribution in the field of community work and education is remarkable. Sajjad Miah MBE is a role model for the younger generation.They were speaking at a civic reception given to him on Thursday 22nd July 2021 at the Impression Events Venue in East London, organised by the UK Awami League. Syed Sajidur Rahman Faruk, General Secretary of the UK Awami League, conducted the event, and it was presided by senior Vice-president Zalal Uddin.

Mr M. A. Mannan MP Honourable Minister for the Ministry of Planning, was present as the Chief Guest via online. The Keynote speaker was Sultan Mahmud Shariff, President of the UK Awami League. In addition, Sylhet District Awami League Vice-President Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury, Bangladesh Awami League’s Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and Sylhet 3 Awami League’s MP candidate Habibur Rahman Habib were present as special guests through Zoom. In their speech, they described Sajjad Miah as an outspoken and honest person.

Honourable High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the United Kingdom Saida Muna Tasneem was present as a special guest. In her speech, the Hon’ble High Commissioner congratulated Sajjad Miah Rani on being conferred the title of MBE. Tower Hamlets Speaker Cllr Ahbab Hussain, Executive Mayor John Biggs and Croydon Mayor Cllr Sherwan Chowdhury praised his work and presented him with a Crest & a Certificate from Tower Hamlets Council.

Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Joint Secretary of the United Kingdom Awami League, addressed the gathering. Mr Harmuz Ali, a long time colleague and Vice-president of the organisation, read out the certificate. President of London Metropolitan Awami League Nurul Haque Lala Mia and General Secretary Altafur Rahman Mujahid greeted Sajjad Miah with a bouquet.

Others who spoke at the reception were present founder President of London Bangla Press Club Mohib Chowdhury, current President Emdadul Haque Chowdhury, Secretary Mohammad Jubayer, Vice-President of UK Awami League M.A. Rahim (CIP) Joint Secretary, Naeem Uddin Riaz, Maruf Chowdhury, Organising Secretary, Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, Cllr Abdul Mukit Chunu MBE, Rajonuddin Jalal, former Deputy Leader of Tower Hamlets, Journalist Ansar Ahmad Ullah, Dr Abdul Hannan and Cllr Abdal Ullah amongst many.